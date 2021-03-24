Cleveland officers, state trooper honored by Highway Patrol after dramatic house fire rescue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland police officers and an Ohio Highway State Patrol trooper were honored for rescuing a man in a wheelchair during a January house fire.
While on patrol, trooper Hiram Morales was told by a good Samaritan about the house fire.
As he sped toward the flames, Cleveland officers, without knowing what the emergency entailed, followed.
When they arrived, there was heavy fire on the first floor extending to the second floor and spreading to the house next door.
A 65-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman had already evacuated from the house on fire.
The trooper and the officers rushed in and rescued the wheelchair user in the neighboring home.
They also assisted an elderly woman who was inside the home.
“They chose to run toward danger. You can’t bottle that; you can’t buy it. That takes courage, that takes decisiveness, and that takes action,” said Highway Patrol superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.
On Tuesday, Fambro presented Cleveland police officers Corey Rose and Molly Madaras with certificates of recognition while Morales was given the patrol’s Citation of Merit award.
“I just thought that someone needed help, and it might sound cliché, but that’s our drive or motivation,” Morales said. “That could have been my grandfather or a family member with a disability.”
All three downplayed their role as heroes.
“We’re not heroes; it’s just what we do. It’s just our job,” said officer Corey Rose.
Madaras respectfully declined to comment after the ceremony but echoed Rose’s comments.
