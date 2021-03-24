Cleveland police clear two ‘persons of interest’ in double homicide at My Friends Restaurant

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland police say that they have cleared two men whose pictures they released as of “persons of interest” wanted in connection with the double homicide at My Friends Restaurant in the 11000 block of Detroit Avenue early Monday.
On Wednesday, the police issued a statement regarding the men whose photos they released Tuesday.
“These men have been identified and ruled out as suspects in the double homicide,” the statement said.
19 News is not publishing the photographs in this story because they have been ruled out as suspects in the double homicide.
A total of four people were shot around 4 a.m. Monday at the popular 24-hour restaurant.
Keondre Austin, 27, of Cleveland, and Geongela Rivers, 23, of Euclid, died from their injuries.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg and face. Police said he arrived at MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. Officers found him in the kitchen area of the restaurant.
Both the 25-year-old and the 29-year-old have been arrested in connection with the shootings.
The 25-year-old has been booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and the 29-year-old remains at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Their names and charges have not been released.
Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant when the 25-year-old man and Austin began arguing.
Police said the 25-year-old man and the 29-year-old man then began shooting at one other and Austin.
According to police, multiple shell casings were found and two guns were confiscated.
People who live and work in the neighborhood were upset to hear about deadly gun violence in a restaurant that has been a neighborhood staple for years.
Ghali Ahmad works at the barbershop that sits next to the restaurant, he is upset for the victims but does not think the double murder is an indication of rising violence in the neighborhood.
“Honestly I think this was a one-off thing, something that’s not going to happen too often,” Ahamd said, “The neighborhood seems pretty friendly everyone here knows each other.”
But Emma Elias who works on the same block as the restaurant said at times she does not feel safe leaving her job at night, even with security cameras lining the block.
“There is cameras everywhere around the building and across the street, so I don’t know what motivated this because the cameras are everywhere,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
