Facts about the VAX: Cleveland hospitals, pro sports teams, partner with 19 News for vaccine special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News teamed up with local doctors from all three area hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and MetroHealth Medical Center as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns, and Indians to help educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the hour-long special Tuesday night, 19 News spoke with key players in the medical field and those literally in the sports arena.
“Not only do I want to protect myself, but I want to protect the other members of our community,” said Austin Carr, former player and Cavaliers TV analyst.
“As we God-willing, [we] turn the corner to get out of this, that people know that we’re constantly something we’re working together to keep everybody very safe,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Many doctors continue to debunk myths about the vaccine, reiterating that it does not contain any live virus.
But the vaccine is now available to most adults, where do we go from here? Many people wonder is it safe to travel even once a person has been vaccinated.
“There are still large numbers of people that are in the process of getting vaccinated or have not yet been vaccinated, so we still have to be maintaining our safe approaches of masking and distancing and that’s extra true when we travel, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer with the Ohio Department of Health.
It’ll be a team effort in getting the city of Cleveland back on track.
“We have a huge impact on our communities, getting people back to work, being able to spend time with our families for the holidays all of the small things we may have taken for granted. The vaccine is going to open the door to get back to doing those things,” added Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
To watch the full vaccination special, click here.
For more information on how to sign up for the vaccine, click here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.