Federal investigation underway after 3rd fake Brunswick school bomb threat in just over a month

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed local and federal law enforcement partners are investigating a series of hoax bomb threats called into the city’s schools three times in just over a month.
Police said the latest was Memorial Elementary School, which received a bomb threat on Monday afternoon.
All students and staff were evacuated while a search of the school and surrounding area was conducted, according to police.
Police confirmed no suspicious objects or devices were found and everyone was safe.
According to police, the phone call appeared to be computer-generated and originated from an internet phone number.
The circumstances were similar to bomb threats called into Brunswick Middle School on Feb. 10 and March 12, police said.
Call the Detective Bureau at 330-225-9111 if you have any information.
