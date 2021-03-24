FIRST ALERT Weather Days: Intense storm expected Thursday night and Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense storm is forecast to track across northwest Ohio early Friday morning.
The main reason we activated the Alert is for the potential of very strong winds Friday morning.
Rain is forecast to track into northeast Ohio later Thursday afternoon.
Widespread rain is in the forecast Thursday night.
The rain could be heavy in spots.
The best risk of the heavier rain is in western Ohio.
As the storm passes just west of Cleveland, wind gusts could exceed well over 50 mph.
The latest data even hinting at 60 mph wind gusts.
The wind direction will be south then shifting west.
This could cause power loss and wind damage.
The wind is forecast to decrease Friday afternoon.
The team will keep you updated.
