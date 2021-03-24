19 First Alert Weather Days: Strong storm to bring heavy rain, high wind on Thursday into Friday

By Samantha Roberts | March 24, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 1:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning.

The main threat during this time will be high winds, which may reach, or even exceed, 60 miles per hour.

Property damage, tree damage, and power outages are all on the table late Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will finally subside on Friday afternoon.

Our other threat during the aforementioned time frame is rain.

Rain will arrive after 2:00 PM Thursday, and will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning.

Leading up to the rain, temperatures will soar into the low 70s today and tomorrow.

