Flags in Ohio to be flown at half-staff in honor of 10 lives lost during Colorado mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, under President Joe Biden’s direction, all flags at public buildings and grounds will be flown at half-staff following the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.
To honor the 10 victims from Monday’s mass shooting in Colorado, the governor ordered all flags to remain at half-staff until sunset on March 27.
Ten people, including a responding police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder-area supermarket earlier this week.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
