Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Wednesday

(Source: WOIO)(Greater Cleveland Food Bank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be having their holiday food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The event is taking from 1-4 p.m. in the Muni Lot located at 1503 South Marginal Road.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it plans to distribute healthy foods and other items to help complete a holiday meal.

More than 4,000 households are expected to come through this line.

Click here to pre-register.

More than 100 volunteers and Cleveland police will help with the distribution.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

