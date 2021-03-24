Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Wednesday
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be having their holiday food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The event is taking from 1-4 p.m. in the Muni Lot located at 1503 South Marginal Road.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it plans to distribute healthy foods and other items to help complete a holiday meal.
More than 4,000 households are expected to come through this line.
Click here to pre-register.
More than 100 volunteers and Cleveland police will help with the distribution.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.