Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be having their holiday food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The event is taking from 1-4 p.m. in the Muni Lot located at 1503 South Marginal Road.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it plans to distribute healthy foods and other items to help complete a holiday meal.

More than 4,000 households are expected to come through this line.

More than 100 volunteers and Cleveland police will help with the distribution.

