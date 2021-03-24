Hearing for 2 juveniles charged in connection with the murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The now 18-year-old male and the 15-year-old boy charged in connection with the murders of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and a citizen had a hearing in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Wednesday.
Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.
Police said Skernivitz and Scott Dingess, 50, were ambushed while sitting in Skernivitz’s police vehicle.
Both teenagers are charged with 11 counts; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge denied bond for the 18-year-old and re-scheduled his bind over-hearing for Aug. 9.
The bind-over hearing for the 15-year-old is scheduled to be heard Wednesday afternoon.
Three adults are also charged in connection with the murder.
David McDaniel, 18, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Brittany Cremeans and Antonio Darby are charged with obstructing justice and tampering evidence.
McDaniel, Cremeans and Darby all have pre-trials in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on March 25.
Skernivitz became a police officer in February of 1998 was a nearly 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department.
He was assigned to the gang Gang Impact Unit and was recently sworn in as a Violent Crimes Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on the national law enforcement initiative Operation Legend.
He was also in the Cleveland honor guard.
