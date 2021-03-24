‘If you play with fire, you are going to get burned’ - Euclid firefighters are hoping that kids will heed that warning

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters warn children and parents about the dangers of playing with fire.
“It came down to the children playing with the lighters,” said Anthony Pellegrino, Euclid Fire Prevention Captain. “Whether they were just curious lighting tissue and garbage, lighting their pillow, lighting their bedding material, it all ended with bad consequences.”
Pellegrino says all it takes is the flick of a lighter for a home to go up in flames. In the past five weeks, Euclid fire responded to three fires started by five and six-year-old kids playing with lighters.
“They all pretty much fessed up that they were playing with the lighters,” explained Captain Pellegrino. “So, we just want to impress upon parents that as early as these children as able to manipulate a lighter, play with the device, that’s as soon as you want to start speaking to them about the dangers.”
While no one was seriously hurt, in one of the fires, the entire home was destroyed.
“I think that’s what the parent responsibility is to make sure that these children know, other than keeping it out of reach, but let these children know that there are consequences to using a lighter that they can burn themselves, they can burn others, they can burn the house down,” warned Pellegrino. “They could actually burn themselves or somebody else, so there are huge consequences to playing with a small lighter.”
According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, young children are responsible for more than 20,000 fires nationwide every year. Those fires result in about 150 deaths a year and approximately 1,000 injuries.
“Kids have a way of manipulating anything, so lock up these lighters,” said Captain Pellegrino. “Lock up the matches, a lit candle, keep it out of reach.”
The state fire marshal does offer counseling for children who have started more than one fire.
Pellegrino also wanted to stress the importance of having a work smoke alarm because, in two of the three fires, the homes did not have them.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.