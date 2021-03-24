Jadeveon Clowney in town to meet with Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns may just land the edge rusher they missed out on a year ago, as three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney made his way to town on Wednesday to meet with the team.
Clowney, who chose the Tennessee Titans over the Browns last September, would be yet another key addition to a defense that has bulked up with free agents this offseason, including safety John Johnson, defensive end Takk Mckinley, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.
Clowney, 28, was limited to just eight games last season because of a knee injury, but in a situational role could make a big impact for the Browns.
