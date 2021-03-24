Kent State Field House hosts mass vaccine clinics Tuesdays ‘for the foreseeable future’

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 2,000 people were vaccinated Wednesday at the Kent State Field House during a clinic the Kent Fire Department said will take place every Tuesday “for the foreseeable future.”
The Portage County Health District held the clinic for the first time yesterday.
The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who lives in Portage County and is eligible for a vaccine (that means anyone 16 years or older starting next week) can get vaccinated at the clinic.
The clinic is offering Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines depending on what the county receives that week.
