Lakewood woman beaten with gun during carjacking

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was attacked around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday during a carjacking.
Lakewood police said the suspects first tried to carjack a resident on Delaware Avenue, but were scared off when the car owner sounded the horn.
Police said the suspects then drove to the 13000 block of Detroit Avenue and carjacked the woman.
The victim told police two suspects approached her and one hit her on the head with a gun before driving away in her Honda Civic.
Police said they spotted the Honda and tried to stop the driver, but he took off and officers said they lost it in traffic.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.