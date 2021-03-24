$1 million bond set for man charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - One of two suspects charged in the double murder inside My Friends Restaurant on Detroit Avenue on March 22 was arraigned Wednesday.
Antonio Ortiz, 25, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Ortiz was also shot, but recovered from his injuries.
The second suspect, Anthony Hunt, 29, remains at MetroHealth Hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Hunt is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
Keondre Austin, 27, of Cleveland, and Geongela Rivers, 23, of Euclid, died from their injuries.
Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant, when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.
Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.
Cleveland police also released two surveillance pictures Tuesday afternoon of “persons of interest” wanted in connection with the double homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
