2 new deaths; baby among 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were two new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 417 citywide.
There were 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city on Tuesday, which brings the total cumulative to 26,085 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 2-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
