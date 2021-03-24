Northeast Ohio Weather: Stronger storm to bring heavier rain and wind Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I have most of our area in the 70s this afternoon with a stronger south wind. There is a system to our west, but it will only give us a risk of a shower or thunderstorm today through this evening. A more intense storm will impact our area later tomorrow and Thursday night. Heavier rain expected with this guy. As the storm tracks across northwest Ohio early Friday morning, the wind is forecast to increase big time. I could see over 50 mph wind gusts early on Friday. A blast of colder air arrives as well to end the work week. Temperatures Friday afternoon forecast to be in the lower 50s. The team is monitoring this.