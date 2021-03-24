Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell addresses season, social media threats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The season ended badly for E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, and not just on the court.
Liddell was the victim of social media hate and death threats after the Buckeyes lost their first NCAA Tournament game, and he addressed the issue Wednesday on a media zoom call.
Liddell said “98%” of the messages he received were positive but admitted it “hurt” to get some of the negative ones.
He also said he’s unsure yet if he will return for another season.
Liddell, a sophomore from Illinois, averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds for Ohio State, which finished 5th in the Big Ten and went 21-10 overall.
The 2nd-seeded Buckeyes were upset in round one by 15th-seeded Oral Roberts.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.