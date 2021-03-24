Reliever Bryan Shaw makes Tribe Opening Day roster

By Chris Dellecese | March 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bryan Shaw will have a second act in Cleveland.

Shaw, 33, has made the Indians Opening Day roster.

Manager Terry Francona announced the news Wednesday.

Shaw was a workhorse reliever for 5 seasons (2013-17) in Cleveland, compiling an ERA of 3.11.

He then left for Colorado as a free agent, enduring 2 miserable years with a 5.61 ERA.

He finished last season with Seattle and was invited to camp by Cleveland in the offseason.

This spring Shaw has appeared in 10 games, going 9.2 innings while allowing 7 hits. He has fanned 13 hitters and walked five.

