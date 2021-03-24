U.S. Marshal shot while serving warrant in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Marshal was shot while serving a warrant in Canton Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
The shooting took place around 5 pm in the 1700 block of Grace Avenue N.E.
The Marshal Service was trying to serve a “violent warrant” when the shootings took place.
The conditions of the Marshal and the suspect are not known at this time.
