15-year-old Ohio boy dies after crashing stolen vehicle during high-speed pursuit (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released dash camera video that shows a high-speed chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.
According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, Toledo police attempted to stop a Lincoln seen passing other cars stopped at a red light before initiating the pursuit on Saturday night.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as 15-year-old Nasir Islam, led officers on the chase at speeds in excess of 100 milers per hour, Toledo police told WTVG.
Dash camera video shows the teen driver losing control at one point and crashing into a building.
The teen suspect died as a result of the crash, according to police.
Two other underage boys were also inside the car when it crashed. Both were hospitalized with injuries.
The pursuit is currently under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.
