89-year-old woman robbed outside of PNC bank in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man waited for an 89-year-old woman to leave the PNC bank on West Market Street in Akron so he could rob her of her purse, Akron police said.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Monday. That’s when police said the suspect waited outside the bank for the victim to leave and get into her car.
The man then ran to the woman’s car, reached into the car and over the victim, and stole her purse.
Police said money, debit cards, and other personal items were inside the purse.
The woman wasn’t injured in the incident, but police said she was shaken up.
Police said the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a Nike “Just Do It” hoodie and black shorts when he stole the woman’s purse. Police said he might be in the Highland Square area often.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.