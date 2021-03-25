Can you get COVID-19 if you’ve been fully vaccinated?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The race to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 continues and it’s really picking up the pace here in Ohio.
“Back-to-normal” is starting to feel a little bit closer now as about one in four adult Ohioans has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can take a look at Ohio’s vaccination statistics here.
But can you still get COVID-19 if you’ve been vaccinated?
19 News spoke with a doctor to find out.
Seeing friends and neighbors getting the shot encourages others to get it too.
“So I think when people look around and see that person can go to the restaurant and be safe, that person can go visit with their grandkids and feel safe, then they’re going to go, wait a second, I ought to be doing this too,” said Dr. Ross McKinney, an infectious disease expert, and chief scientific officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges.
“We all want to get back to normal life, and the only way to get there really is for us to be vaccinated. And we have vaccines that are safe and effective, so. People should be willing and ready to try to get back to normal,” he said.
We asked him whether you still get COVID-19 after you’ve been fully vaccinated.
“So your odds are a whole lot better if you get the vaccine, and of the people who died, they got the placebo. Of the people who ended up in the hospital, almost all of them got placebo. So the vaccine protects against severe disease, it protects against death and it probably protects against asymptomatic infection in most cases,” McKinney said.
Dr. McKinney said there are studies being done to test fully vaccinated people to see if they have gotten infected after vaccination.
But in most cases, he said, so far they have not.
“So it’s protected at all levels, and it’s not perfect. But when you get darn close to protection—perfect protection, you should take advantage of that,” McKinney said.
Dr. McKinney said the COVID-19 vaccines protect much better than the annual flu shot.
He said the goal is to get enough people vaccinated and reach herd immunity.
You can read the CDC’s latest guidelines for fully vaccinated people here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.