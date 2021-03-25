Charges dismissed in Na’Kia Crawford murder case

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges have been dismissed for two people as authorities continue investigating the murder of Na’Kia Crawford.
The 18-year-old North High School graduate was shot and killed June 14 while running errands with her grandmother.
Police initially charged Adarus Black, Jaion Bivins and Janisha George.
Now, nine months after Crawford’s death, court records show a prosecutor has motioned to have charges dismissed against Jaion Bivins and Janisha George.
The motion was filed March 8 in Akron Municipal Court.
Bivins and George turned themselves into police back in June. George faced obstructing justice charges. Bivins faced charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.
Black, the alleged shooter, remains at large. He is charged with murder.
The dismissal was granted without prejudice, which means charges can be brought back against them at a later date.
Police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.
Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio in the fall of 2020.
Call police if you have any information about the murder of Na’Kia Crawford.
