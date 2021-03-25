Euclid police officer pleads not guilty to attempted rape of 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid police officer accused of trying to rape a 13-year-old girl pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Donald Ivory, 47, is accused of attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, and other underlying offenses.
He tried forcing the teenager to perform sexual acts and threatened to take her to the juvenile detention center if she didn’t hand over her cell phone to him, according to police.
The alleged incidents took place in August of 2020. Police were notified a few months later.
His attorney, Fernando Mack asked for a lenient bond, touting Ivory’s background in the Navy and law enforcement.
“He resides with his wife in the City of Euclid. He’s not going anywhere. He’s not trying to run away from this case. He’s retained me, and we look forward to fighting this case.”
Ivory was released on a $10,000 bond, of which he only had to post 10%.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the teen.
According to Mack, Ivory has spent 27 years as a police officer, first with the Cleveland Clinic and the last 13 years with the Euclid Police Department.
Ivory is on unpaid leave pending the conclusion of his case.
“He maintains his innocence,” Mack told 19 News after the hearing.
He declined to comment further, citing the ongoing case.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.