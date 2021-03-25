FIRST ALERT: Tonight and Tomorrow for strong winds. rain, and thunder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is monitoring an intense storm that will be tracking across northwest Ohio early tomorrow morning. Temperatures this afternoon warm well in the 60s and some 70s before the rain arrives. I do have rain developing this afternoon as it moves in from the south. As the storm gets closer to us later tonight, the rain picks up and the wind will get stronger. The wind direction will turn south then southwest. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph at times tomorrow morning. There is a risk of power loss and wind damage so be prepared in case this happens. This storm will be moving very fast as well as the rain. I don’t think the rain amounts will be real heavy because of this. The worst of the wind will be tomorrow morning. The wind will relax as the afternoon wears on. A quick shot of colder air tomorrow behind the storm with temperatures in the 50s. A nice recovery Saturday as temperatures quickly moderate back in the 60s.