19 First Alert Weather Day: 60 mph winds possible Thursday night into Friday, rain arrives this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for tonight and for Friday morning, due to the threat of very strong winds moving into the area overnight.
There will be scattered showers around, too, and possibly even a little thunder, but the major weather story tonight will be the wind.
Winds will pick up through the night, gusting upwards of 50 to 60 miles per hour by tomorrow morning.
The strongest winds will occur from 11 PM Thursday to noon Friday.
Winds of this magnitude can prompt power outages, so be sure you’re keeping your devices fully charged.
High winds can also cause property and tree damage, heightening the power outage threat.
Please stay weather aware through the night.
Regarding the threat for rain and thunder, the peak timing for rain will be from 4:00 PM Thursday to noon Friday.
After this systems departs, the weather will be much quieter for Saturday.
