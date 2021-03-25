Grand jury indicts Lorain man accused of killing woman, dumping her body outside a church

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of murdering a woman and dumping her body near an access gate to the Sacred Heart Chapel on Pearl Avenue in Lorain.
Robert Cruz, 54, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michelle Opaliski.
Her body was found on Jan. 22.
Lorain police said on Jan. 18, family members filed a missing person’s report and Opaliski’s car was found parked on Shawnee Drive with what appeared to be a large amount of blood.
Cruz was taken into custody on Feb. 2 and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Lorain County Jail.
He was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Police have not released a motive and anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Angello at 440-204-2105.
Opaliski’s murder was the first homicide of 2021 in Lorain.
