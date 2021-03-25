Group calls upon Secretary Fudge to help change Cleveland school named after slave owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group is petitioning for the name change of a Cleveland school, due to the name having ties to racism and slavery. And they’re hoping for support from one of the newest members of President Biden’s Cabinet.
Cleveland-Marshall College of Law is one of 18 schools across the country named after former Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. Marshall is widely known as an influential leader of the nation’s highest court, but he was also a slave owner.
That’s why Hanna Kassis and several other lawyers created the group “Rename John Marshall.” They created a petition asking Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and the other 17 Marshall Schools to change their names. So far, the peition has garnered nearly 1500 signatures. (Note: John Marshall High School in Cleveland is named after a former city manager and not the former Supreme Court justice)
“No one is erasing history here. Marshall should be studied in the legal field and every law student should cover all his cases, because he did contribute a lot in that regard. I just don’t think a school should be named after” Kassis tells 19 News.
Last fall, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law formed a committee to look into the name change. But, since then no decision has been made, which is why “Rename John Marshall” is now calling upon one of the law school’s most notable alumni for help. On Wednesday, the group reached out to newly-appointed HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to investigate systemic racism at her law school alma mater.
“We made a public call to reach out to her to see if, at the very least, Secretary Fudge could open and encourage debate” says Kassis.
19 News reached to Cleveland-Marshall College of Law for an update on where the committee stands. We received a statement from Dean Lee Fisher. The statements reads as follows:
“CSU Cleveland-Marshall Law School Dean Lee Fisher appointed a Law School Name Committee consisting of faculty, staff, students, and alumni is to seek wide input, develop findings and options, and make a recommendation to the law school faculty for consideration about whether “Marshall,” named after Chief Justice John Marshall, should be removed from our Law School’s name, and if so, a recommendation about the new name of our Law School. Ultimately, a name change will be a university decision.
Our law school is hosting a series of public virtual forums in March and April on how institutions such as ours should approach important decisions like the one before us and how we should face, confront, and understand our nation’s history and its legacy. Our first forum was on Monday, March 22. The next two will be scheduled soon.
Removing “Marshall” from our law school’s name would be a very consequential decision by the College of Law and Cleveland State University that requires careful study and thoughtful consideration of different viewpoints from our entire law school and university community. The legacy of Chief Justice John Marshall is complex and we are drawing on scholarly expertise to explore and examine that legacy as a part of our process.”
In the meantime, Kassis and other members of “Rename John Marshall” wait to hear back from Secretary Fudge.
