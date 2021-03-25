House fire in Lakewood sends 2 to hospital

House fire in Lakewood sends 2 to hospital
House fire in Lakewood sends 2 to hospital (Source: Lakewood Firefighters Local 382 via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | March 25, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 5:13 AM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wednesday night house fire in Lakewood sent two people to the hospital.

The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home located on Brown Street.

Video shows flames pour out of windows on the second floor as Lakewood fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

Lakewood Fire C shift companies handled a residential fire this evening on Brown Street. Truck 1 was first on scene and advanced a line to the second floor to extinguish the blaze.

Posted by Lakewood Firefighters Local 382 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

EMS told 19 News two people were taken to MetroHealth for smoke inhalation following the fire. They are both expected to be okay, EMS said.

No word on cause of the fire.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.