House fire in Lakewood sends 2 to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wednesday night house fire in Lakewood sent two people to the hospital.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home located on Brown Street.
Video shows flames pour out of windows on the second floor as Lakewood fire crews work to extinguish the fire.
EMS told 19 News two people were taken to MetroHealth for smoke inhalation following the fire. They are both expected to be okay, EMS said.
No word on cause of the fire.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.