‘Keep your eyes on the road’: Eastlake police give chilling reminder after car plows into 2 cruisers on highway

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police have a stern message for drivers after two of their cruisers were crashed into on SR-2 just before noon on Wednesday.
“Let this serve as a chilling reminder to keep your eyes on the road in front of you, slow down, and move over when you see police cars stopped on the freeway,” EPD warned.
The department wants drivers to “take a good look at these pictures.”
EPD confirmed no one was injured in this accident.
The cause of the crash and any potential charges is unknown.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.