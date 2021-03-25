No arrests have been made in the eight years since a Cleveland Clinic nurse was stabbed to death downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aliza Sherman’s daughter Jen Sherman remembering her mother’s tragic death eight painful years ago.
Sherman who was from Beachwood was brutally stabbed 11 times on March 24th in 2013.
No arrests have been made.
The suspect was spotted on a grainy surveillance video running away from the scene.
Sherman was a Cleveland Clinic nurse and mother who was in the middle of a messy divorce.
She was on her way to meet with her attorney, Sunday afternoon in downtown Cleveland when the unthinkable happened.
“So it’s haunting, and it’s unbelievable to me that... somebody has gotten away with from something like this for so long,” said Jen Sherman.
Losing her mother has been a big blow for Sherman who is still fighting to find the killer.
“I may be surprised... I have my thoughts, but I’m open-minded as well,” she said about her thoughts on the killer’s identity.
Sherman said she hasn’t heard from anybody from the city’s homicide task force.
Sherman’s loved ones will come together to honor her life on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. on 75 Erieview Plaza, near the Galleria Downtown.
