Northeast Ohio residents excited and hesitant as movie theaters begin to reopen

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - As theaters such as Regal Cinemas plan to reopen in the coming weeks, not everyone is ready to share a closed room with other guests.
Marcy Schwind hasn’t seen a movie in person since 2019, yet she still does not feel prepared to return to a cinema.
“I just got my vaccine today,” she said, ”but I want to make sure everybody else is getting their vaccine before I take my children.”
Regal Cinemas announced in a press release it will carry out a phased opening. Some theaters will welcome guests on April 2 for “Godzilla vs. King Kong”, while others will premiere “Mortal Kombat” on April 16.
Schwind is hesitant to visit theaters such as Regal as cinemas face a particular challenge to keep their guests safe.
“You’re stationary for up to two hours, so people are concerned about what you’re breathing in,” she said.
Other residents, like Thomas Souffrain, are excited, and willing to watch anything.
“I think I would see any movie,” he said. “I think after a year of lock-up, any movie would be just fine.”
He also trusts theaters will be safe enough to not worry about infection.
“I feel very confident because it’s all going back to normal anyways.”
Schwind is still set on waiting but understands many residents in Northeast Ohio, including her family, are missing the theater experience.
“I have two younger girls and they would love to back to the movies. It’s something to do, something to get out of the house,” she said.
