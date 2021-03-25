Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,501 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 18,388 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,006,171 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon, a day after his veto of Senate Bill 22 was overridden by the Republican-led General Assembly:
The 24-hour increase of 1,501 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 151,721 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 52,539 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,369 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
