Ohio pushes back tax filing, payment deadline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio on Wednesday became the latest state to join the federal government and IRS in extending its tax deadline.
The deadline for individuals to pay and file their 2020 taxes is now May 17, according to a tweet posted by The Ohio Department of Taxation on behalf of Commissioner Jeff McClain.
The extension gives Ohioans an extra month to prepare their taxes.
“As with the IRS extension, Ohio will be waiving penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. Also, as part of legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency, there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension,” Ohio Taxation said in the tweet.
Read the full announcement below.
