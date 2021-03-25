Parma police: 5-year-old boy murdered, father under arrest

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A five-year-old boy was murdered Thursday afternoon and police say the man believed to be the child’s father is under arrest.
Parma police were called out to the home in the 4700 block of Russell Avenue around 2 p.m.
According to officers, the 31-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.
Police police detectives and the crime scene investigation unit both responded to the home.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.