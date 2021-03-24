Rally held in Cleveland to stop hate against Asians and violence against women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’ve all got to stick together and make sure that no one is killed.”
That’s the overriding message being made across the nation including right here Cleveland.
People gathered at a rally on the Near West Side Wednesday to make that point. They’re hoping their voices are heard on issues plaguing America today: hate against Asians, violence against women.
“This rally is being called for to call for the young man being accused of killing the six Asian women in Atlanta Spas — we want that case prosecuted as a hate crime,” said an attendee. “We believe it was motivated by racism, sexism, and bigotry. It’s nothing but a hate crime. We’re also here to call for an end to violence against women across the board regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, or religion.
Close to 50 people gathered and marched around the Market Square across from the Westside Market to call for a stop to hate and violence against women. Those gathered included two congressional candidates.
“I think it’s important as a person from this nation where we call for democracy and freedom for all — what we learned when we were young — I still believe that to this day, that no one is free or just until we’re all free and have justice,” said Ron Bryant, who was one of a few men in the crowd of demonstrators demanding fair treatment for all people.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.