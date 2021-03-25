Registration open for 3rd week of vaccination appointments at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center clinic

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine available at the Wolstein Center (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Chris Anderson | March 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Appointments for the third week of COVID-19 immunizations at Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic are now open.

[Click here to book an appointment]

Registration is live for dates beginning March 31 through April 5 for the mass vaccination clinic’s third week at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

  • Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
    • Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
  • The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight

Since launching in mid-March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that approximately 46,000 doses of the shot have been administered at the clinic.

