Registration open for 3rd week of vaccination appointments at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Appointments for the third week of COVID-19 immunizations at Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic are now open.
Registration is live for dates beginning March 31 through April 5 for the mass vaccination clinic’s third week at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
- Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
- Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight
Since launching in mid-March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that approximately 46,000 doses of the shot have been administered at the clinic.
