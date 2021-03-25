Reports: Cavs ship center Javale McGee to Denver

Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Dellecese | March 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs kicked off NBA trade deadline day with a minor deal, sending backup center Javale McGee to Denver for center Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.

The deal also gets Cleveland $6.3 million under the NBA luxury tax.

MdGee, 33, averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Cavs. He joined Cleveland in the offseason after winning a title with the Lakers.

This will be McGee’s second stint with the Nuggets, the first was 2011-14.

All told, McGee has played for 7 NBA teams in 15 seasons.

Hartenstein, 22, is making just $1.6 million this season and $1.7 million next season. He’ll presumably serve as the backup to Jarrett Allen.

