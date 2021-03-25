Reports: Cavs ship center Javale McGee to Denver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs kicked off NBA trade deadline day with a minor deal, sending backup center Javale McGee to Denver for center Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.
The deal also gets Cleveland $6.3 million under the NBA luxury tax.
MdGee, 33, averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Cavs. He joined Cleveland in the offseason after winning a title with the Lakers.
This will be McGee’s second stint with the Nuggets, the first was 2011-14.
All told, McGee has played for 7 NBA teams in 15 seasons.
Hartenstein, 22, is making just $1.6 million this season and $1.7 million next season. He’ll presumably serve as the backup to Jarrett Allen.
