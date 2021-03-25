Rock Hall, Cleveland celebrate Michael Stanley Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Stanley made music from and about his hometown.
“He’s Cleveland’s own and he gets the grit, the fire, the sense of place, the sense of family, community, everything come through in his lyrics,” said Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.
Flags fly at half staff at the museum and, inside, an In Memoriam tribute featuring one of his guitars and handwritten lyrics to the song “My Town.”
“I love picturing, whether it’s a Springsteen or a Michael Stanley, the fact that they’re sitting with a book and a pencil and their emotions and they’re conveying something that means a lot to them but then it means a great deal to the wider society as well,” said Harris. “There’s something magical about seeing those actual lyric sheets.”
Stanley fronted the Michael Stanley Band in the 70s and 80s, setting attendance records at Blossom Music Center and the Coliseum, a regional superstar shining the light on Cleveland’s music scene.
“I firmly believe his impact on music in this region is what galvanized people to come together to really push for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to be here,” said Harris. “Selling out, the energy, it really kept Cleveland as a vibrant Rock and Roll hub and eventually, the Rock and Roll Capital.”
Later, Stanley became a media presence as a TV host and, for the thirty years, doing afternoon drive at Classic Rock WNCX 98.5.
But his legacy is his fifty year music career, making music until the end, releasing his last CD posthumously, “Tough Room.”
“His songs will still echo and everybody can still feel that through the music and hang on to it and celebrate it,” said Harris.
A ceremony will honor Stanley in front of the Rock Hall and at 10:35, every radio station in the area will play the MSB anthem “My Town” as part of his tribute.
