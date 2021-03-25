Spirit Airlines flight from Cleveland diverted to Denver after passenger tries to open exit door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Spirit Airlines flight which left Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday morning heading to Los Angles, was forced to land in Denver after a passenger tried to open the exit door.
This was Spirit Airlines Flight 185.
A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said opening a door in-flight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could overcome.
Statement from Spirit Airlines:
Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.
Nobody on board the plane was injured.
