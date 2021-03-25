Stipe Miocic ready to put UFC Heavyweight Title on the line again

“I mean, that’s someone’s opinion. One guy can say ‘yes’, another guy can say ‘no’, " Miocic said. “I would like my child to realize that, ‘you know, your dad was pretty cool ... he did some good stuff’. Also, I want to show them that hard work pays off. Just be good to people and good things will happen to you. And also, nothing’s ever given, it’s all earned, so work hard, and you’ll get what you want.”