1 of 2 suspects in custody after East Cleveland police pursuit; several guns recovered in car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police discovered three guns and more than 150 rounds of ammo Monday night while searching a suspect vehicle after a pursuit.
Officers were investigating a burglary when a police chase broke out on Nelacrest Road, according to a Facebook post made by the police department.
Police tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Impala suspected in the burglary, but the post said the driver didn’t stop.
The pursuit ended in Cleveland Heights when the driver nearly crashed into parked cars, police said.
The driver and a passenger ran away, but police caught the driver. The passenger remains on the loose.
East Cleveland Police identified the driver as Tyler Hull in their Facebook post.
Hull is charged with aggravated burglary, fleeing and eluding, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property, according to police.
A search of the Impala revealed an AN-15 rifle and two handguns, police said. In total, 152 rounds of ammunition were discovered.
One of the handguns was previously reported stolen to police in Duquesne, Penn., according to the post.
Officers took Hull to the police department following the incident.
