United expands nonstop flights from Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport to 5 getaway destinations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More flights to different destinations will soon be taking off from Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.
United announced plans for nonstop service from Cleveland to three South Carolina destinations, including Charleston, Hilton Head Island, and Myrtle Beach, as well as Pensacola, Fla. and Portland Maine.
Flights on the newest routes aboard a 50-seat aircraft will begin May 27 three times a week, according to United, and continue through Labor Day weekend.
The airline is also expected to restore more of its pre-pandemic schedule beginning Memorial Day weekend.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of United’s domestic network planning and scheduling. “As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new and exciting service.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.