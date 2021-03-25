US Marshal shot in the line of duty in Canton released from hospital

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A U.S. Marshal shot while serving a warrant in Canton Wednesday evening, has been released from the hospital.
The suspect, Aaron Pierre Thomas, 33, was also shot and remains in critical condition at a Canton area hospital.
Canton police, Stark County Sheriff deputies and members of the Northern Oho Violent Fugitive Task Force were at a home in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue around 5 p.m. where it was believed Thomas was hiding.
Law enforcement officials said while they were on scene, Thomas broke a window on the second floor, fled out the front door and started shooting.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said Thomas fired multiple rounds at officers.
Officers returned fire and Thomas was struck.
According to Elliot, Thomas is a violent fugitive wanted out of Danville, Virginia.
On March 22, Danville police issued warrants on Thomas for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Thomas also has a violent criminal history; including, previous manslaughter charges.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.