33-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Strongsville

33-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Strongsville
33-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Strongsville (Source: Dan Stamness)
By Avery Williams | March 25, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 7:18 AM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told 19 News a 33-year-old woman died late Wednesday night in a head-on collision in Strongsville.

Amy M. Sords, of Bay Village, died at Southwest General Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a press release.

The wreck occurred at just before midnight Wednesday on Royalton Road near I-71 in Strongsville.

A red 2018 Dodge was headed west on Royalton Road when a gray 2006 Toyota traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic while attempting to pass, OSHP said.

The cars then crashed head-on, according to a press release.

Sords was driving the Toyota, police said. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a release.

EMS provided treatment to the driver of the Dodge, a 50-year-old woman, at the scene of the crash.

The OSHP continues investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.