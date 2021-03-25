33-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told 19 News a 33-year-old woman died late Wednesday night in a head-on collision in Strongsville.
Amy M. Sords, of Bay Village, died at Southwest General Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a press release.
The wreck occurred at just before midnight Wednesday on Royalton Road near I-71 in Strongsville.
A red 2018 Dodge was headed west on Royalton Road when a gray 2006 Toyota traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic while attempting to pass, OSHP said.
The cars then crashed head-on, according to a press release.
Sords was driving the Toyota, police said. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a release.
EMS provided treatment to the driver of the Dodge, a 50-year-old woman, at the scene of the crash.
The OSHP continues investigating this crash.
