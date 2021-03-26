ALERT DAY: Wind impacts travel, causes power outages and damages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday morning brings a severe storm with heavy winds and fast-moving rain showers.
Many are waking up in the dark. Over 72,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power as of 8:20 a.m., according to their outage map.
Cleveland Public Power provided an update as crews work to restore power to approximately 2,500 customers:
Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan urges drivers to be on the lookout for fallen trees and utility poles.
ODOT is reporting road closures and delays due to wind damages.
Remember: If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on. Adjust driving speeds when rain impacts road visibility.
