ALERT DAY: Wind impacts travel, causes power outages and damages

ALERT DAY: Wind impacts travel, causes power outages and damages
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams, Jamie Sullivan, and Jeff Tanchak | March 26, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 8:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday morning brings a severe storm with heavy winds and fast-moving rain showers.

Many are waking up in the dark. Over 72,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power as of 8:20 a.m., according to their outage map.

Cleveland Public Power provided an update as crews work to restore power to approximately 2,500 customers:

Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan urges drivers to be on the lookout for fallen trees and utility poles.

ODOT is reporting road closures and delays due to wind damages.

High winds on Friday morning left a utility pole near W. 130th Street damaged and nearly fallen over.
High winds on Friday morning left a utility pole near W. 130th Street damaged and nearly fallen over. (Source: Kevin Dorenkott)

Remember: If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on. Adjust driving speeds when rain impacts road visibility.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.