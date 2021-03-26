Bauers beats Bradley for 1st base job, despite not beating him in anything

Bauers is only 25, he did not play in the majors last year because of the shortened season. As a 23-year old in 2019 he batted .226 with 12 homers. For only 23 that is not bad. There’s a lot of 23-year olds in the minor leagues. However, they did call it a competition. Clearly it wasn’t, because he Bradley was much better this spring. Leaving Francona in the tough spot of telling him he did not make the team. Something the manager feels is the hardest part of his job. “It is. It is something that never gets easier. I guess when it the day comes where it does get easy I’ll do something else.”