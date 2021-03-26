The Cleveland Comeback: What’s next for fully vaccinated people?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks in large part to the mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University, tens of thousands of Ohioans have been getting the protective shot against COVID-19 on a daily basis.
So what’s next?
“I would still say to be really cautious about going into gatherings with medium or large-size crowds,” said Dr. Gary Grosel, the chief medical director at United Healthcare of Ohio.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued similar guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated -- which occurs two weeks after the final dose.
According to the CDC, those people can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people or with unvaccinated people from one household.
For instance, a fully vaccinated person could safely visit relatives that do not live with them even if they have yet to receive the vaccine.
But the CDC, and Dr. Grosel, still recommend that fully vaccinated individuals adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing when in the general public or in situations where someone else’s vaccination status is unknown.
“There’s still a chance you can harbor the virus. You’re not going to be sick necessarily, but you can spread it,” Grosel told 19 News.
