Creator of ‘I got my vaccine at the Wolstein’ t-shirt donates proceeds to the Loveland Foundation (Source: Jim Tews Tees via Below the Collar website)
By Avery Williams | March 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 12:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want to protect yourself against COVID-19 while supporting Black women and girls, you’re in luck.

The creator of a t-shirt that reads “I got my vaccine at the Wolstein” is donating all proceeds to the Loveland Foundation.

The Loveland Foundation is “committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls,” according to their website.

Rachel Cargle, founder of the Loveland Foundation, is a Northeast Ohio native.

Click here to buy a “I got my vaccine at the Wolstein” t-shirt.

Appointments for the third week of COVID-19 immunizations at the Wolstein Center, Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic, opened Thursday.

Click here to book an appointment.

