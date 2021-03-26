Creator of ‘I got my vaccine at the Wolstein’ t-shirt donates proceeds to the Loveland Foundation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want to protect yourself against COVID-19 while supporting Black women and girls, you’re in luck.
The creator of a t-shirt that reads “I got my vaccine at the Wolstein” is donating all proceeds to the Loveland Foundation.
The Loveland Foundation is “committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls,” according to their website.
Rachel Cargle, founder of the Loveland Foundation, is a Northeast Ohio native.
Click here to buy a “I got my vaccine at the Wolstein” t-shirt.
Appointments for the third week of COVID-19 immunizations at the Wolstein Center, Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic, opened Thursday.
Click here to book an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.