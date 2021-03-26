FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is monitoring any power outages and damage across Ohio this morning as a powerful storm is tracking north of us. The storm will quickly move out today. West winds could gust over 50 mph at times this morning. The wind will gradually diminish by this afternoon. Not much rain this morning. Just a few very fast moving showers. Temperatures will drop into the 40s through midday then recover back into the 50s for the second half of the afternoon. The wind is pretty light tonight. A cloudy sky. Temperatures dip to around 40 degrees by early tomorrow morning.